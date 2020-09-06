Man dies following rescue along Galveston seawall

article

One man has died after being rescued by Galveston Beach Patrol on Sunday.



FOX 26 has learned that around 4 p.m. a lifeguard spotted two swimmers far from shore between 43rd Street and 47th Street.



Officials said a local surfer approached and the lifeguard swam out.

The surfer rescued a Hispanic female in her early teens and passed her to the lifeguard.



The girl reported that her 57-year-old father had submerged.

Beach patrol later located a man face down just east of the 47th Street.

Officials said the man was brought to shore and the fire department began CPR on the man.



He was taken to John Sealy Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead.



Galveston Beach Patrol said this is the fourth drowning death so far this season.