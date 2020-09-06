Body of 16-year-old swimmer found on Galveston Beach

Emergency crews recovered the body of a 16-year-old boy during a search at Galveston Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Sector Houston-Galveston Coast Guard had been searching for the missing teen since he was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 5, around 9:30 p.m.

Authorities say the boy was swimming offshore near 4400 Seawall Boulevard in Galveston.

Peter Davis, Chief of Galveston Beach Patrol confirmed to FOX 26 that the body of the missing swimmer was found around 11 a.m. at 47th and Seawall.

The teen was found just three blocks from where he was reported missing.

The identity of the teen has not been released but officials say he was a white male from Rosenberg, Texas.

Per Sector Houston-Galveston Coast Guard:

Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew and a Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew to the area to search.

The following crews were involved in the search:

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston

Coast Guard Air Station Houston

Coast Guard Station Galveston

Galveston Police and Fire departments

Galveston Island Beach Patrol