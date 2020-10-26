Man dies after shooting in parking lot in southwest Houston

article

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man in the parking lot of a condominium complex in southwest Houston.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 8200 block of Richmond Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say there is no known suspect at this time.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

