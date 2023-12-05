The Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division is actively investigating a fatal crash involving a man driving a Honda Civic down 6800 South Freeway (State Highway 288 South) on Monday.

Police say around 1:15 pm, a 22-year-old man driving northbound in a silver Honda Civic struck a white Chevrolet Express.

During the crash, two men who were standing outside the Chevrolet were also hit by the Civic.

According to police, paramedics transported the driver of the Honda to the Memorial Hermann -Texas Medical Center, and he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the identity of the driver in the Honda Civic is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The male bystanders, 42 and 32, were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is continuing.