Houston crime: Investigation underway following officer-involved shooting in north Houston

An investigation is now underway following an officer-involved shooting in north Houston on Monday afternoon

Officials said the shooting occurred at 535 Seminar Drive, just before 4 p.m.

Houston Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said that around 3:30 p.m., police were in the area looking for a suspect wanted for aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.

Satterwhite said officers were looking around, spotted him in a vehicle, and additional officers were called. However, the suspect spotted the officers and began running toward an apartment complex.

Officials said the officers who were chasing the suspect gave multiple verbal commands for the suspect to stop. However, the suspect continued on and was seen discarding narcotics that he had on him.

At one point, the suspect then pulled out a firearm, officers told the suspect to put the gun down, and that's when an officer fired three shots, striking him, and caused the suspect to fall to the ground.

The suspect, described as a 23-year-old male suspect, and was known to carry a firearm, was taken into custody and officers rendered first aid.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with three gunshot wounds, one in the arm, another in the leg, and another somewhere along the back. However, Satterwhite said, the suspect has already been released to jail.

Houston police released a photo of the gun that the suspect was said to have during the incident. Satterwhite said it was a 9 mm firearm with an extremely long magazine.

Photo of suspect weapon (Source: Houston Police Department)

Satterwhite said the officer involved in the shooting is a 7-year veteran of the Houston Police Department.

Satterwhite added both Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner have been briefed on the situation.

