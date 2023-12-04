Houston police are investigating a fatal shooting where one woman was killed and two men and another woman were wounded. The shooting occurred at 4915 Griggs Road around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, December 3.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!



The identity of the 27-year-old woman who was killed is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



According to HPD Homicide Division Detectives D. Crowder and A. Vinogradov, patrol officers responded to a shooting on Griggs Road and found an unresponsive woman with a gunshot wound. Responding Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

A second woman, in her 20s, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital.



Officers also learned two men, in their 20s, were also transported with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to an area hospital to be treated.



The suspect is described only as a black male in his 30s, wearing blue jeans and a white shirt with a logo on the back.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.