Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas - A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in Cypress on Tuesday night. 

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting occurred behind a retail center at 18121 Tuckerton Road, near Barker Cypress.

Gonzalez said they responded to a call of a man armed with a pistol. 

Authorities said they spoke with the man but at some point, the man raised the pistol in the direction of deputies. 

That’s when, authorities said, the deputies fired shots at the man. 

The man was wounded and taken to the hospital. 
 