A Brazoria man has been found guilty for sending obscene photos and messages to a minor, according to U.S. District Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

45-year-old George Jimenez was found guilty of coercion and enticement of a minor following a one-day trial that began on April 3.

In April 2019, law enforcement discovered Jimenez had sent pictures of his genitals to a 13-year-old girl and other contacts in his phone. Five were the minors’ 12 and 13-year-old classmates, according to officials.

Authorities executed a federal search warrant and discovered Jimenez was using the TextNow app to disguise himself as a teenage boy to engage in sexually explicit conversations with minors.

From March until April 2019, Jimenez engaged in those communications, including sending at least five pictures of his genitals to the 13-year-old child, officials said.

In approximately 17 communications, officials said, Jimenez asked the minor victim for pictures of either her breasts, buttocks or genital area.

In a text exchange, the minor shared information with Jimenez that she shaved her genital region. Jimenez then sent messages asking to see images of it.

At the trial, the defense attempted to convince the court the messages he sent to the minor did not arise to the level of attempting to persuade the minor to send him sexually explicit photos of herself. The judge did not believe those claims and found Jimenez guilty as charged.

In his ruling, the court stated, "these requests were direct, specific and unambiguous. They were not shrouded in innuendo or bashfulness. Simply put, there is no question that Jimenez repeatedly asked [the minor] to take and send him pictures of her genitals and pubic area."

Sentencing has been set for June 12. At that time, Jimenez faces 10 years to life in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

He has been and will remain in custody pending sentencing.