Man, child hospitalized after major crash on SH-99 in west Harris County

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a major crash in west Harris County, where a man and child were hospitalized.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

It happened on SH-99 and Franz Rd in Katy, where Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a man was airlifted to a hospital, and a child was taken via ambulance. It's unclear how the crash unfolded, but the southbound lanes were shut down as a result and are expected to reopen around 5 p.m.

At last check, the man was said to be in "fair" condition, Sheriff Gonzalez said, but no word was given on the child.

CLICK HERE FOR CURRENT TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

No additional details have been shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.