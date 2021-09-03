Man charged with murder of Houston woman has been arrested in Oregon, police say

article

Police say the man charged with the murder of a Houston woman was arrested in Oregon this week.

Jordan Potts, 26, is accused in the death of Shawtyeria Waites, 21.

RELATED: Man charged with murder of woman reported missing from Houston in July

Police asked the public for help to locate Potts earlier this week. According to HPD, Potts was arrested by the Gresham Police Department in Gresham, Oregon, on Wednesday.

Houston police say Waites was last seen by her friend on July 25 when she walked into an apartment complex in the 8900 block of Chimney Rock Road. Authorities say she was reported missing on July 27.

HPD says the Missing Persons Unit began investigating the case, but evidence of foul play was found on August 13 and the case was assigned to the Homicide Division.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Investigators say Waites was dropped off at the apartment to meet a man, later identified as Potts. According to police, further investigation determined that Waites was killed in Potts’ apartment and moved from the location in the trunk of the suspect’s vehicle.

On August 27, HPD homicide detectives, with assistance from the FBI, located human remains in Brookshire. Police say formal identification is pending, but physical evidence indicates the remains are those of Waites.

Advertisement

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.