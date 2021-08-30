Man charged with murder of woman reported missing from Houston in July

article

Houston police are searching for a suspect charged with the murder of a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing in late July.

Authorities say Jordan Potts, 26, is accused in the death of Shawtyeria Waites. Potts is not in custody.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to Houston police, Waites was last seen by her friend on July 25 when she walked into an apartment complex in the 8900 block of Chimney Rock Road. Authorities say she was reported missing on July 27.

HPD says the Missing Persons Unit began investigating the case, but evidence of foul play was found on August 13 and the case was assigned to the Homicide Division.

Investigators say Waites was dropped off at the apartment to meet a man, later identified as Potts. According to police, further investigation determined that Waites was killed in Potts’ apartment and moved from the location in the trunk of the suspect’s vehicle.

Tattoos on Potts' Right Arm (Photo: Houston Police Department)

On Friday, HPD homicide detectives, with assistance from the FBI, located human remains in Brookshire. Police say formal identification is pending, but physical evidence indicates the remains are those of Waites.

Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of Jordan Potts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP