Man charged with murder in deadly Houston shooting in February

article

A suspect has been arrested in the death of a man who was shot in the head in a parking lot earlier this year, authorities say.

According to Houston police, Joshua Gerard Jackson, 27, was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with murder. He is accused in the death of 39-year-old Codie Girouard.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Girouard was found shot to death in a parking lot in the 8400 block of Hearth Drive around noon on February 19.

Police say Girouard had planned to meet with someone at the location. When the suspect vehicle arrived, authorities say, Girouard approached the vehicle and was immediately shot.

Police say Jackson was later identified as a suspect in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.