Dennis Allen Carter, 58, was arrested and charged with Bestiality.

According to court documents, on August 8, 2023, Allen forced a woman to perform sexual acts on a dog.

Police say they made contact with the victim, and she says she was picked up by Allen on August 7, 2023, and taken to his home where she says she was sexually assaulted by him.

She then says he put a gun to her head and said, ‘*Explicitive*, if you don’t do as I say, I will kill you'.

Police reports say he then forced her to perform oral sexual acts on him and his dog while he took pictures and videos on his cell phone.

She says he slapped her multiple times before falling asleep.

The victim stated she was locked inside the home and could not leave until the next morning.

Police received a call from a party close to the victim stating she was at a gas station with Allen and provided the location to officers.

The victim was able to get away from Allen and get to police officers.

On August 9, 2023, officers contacted Allen for questioning and in that time they located the videos and photos of the victim performing sexual acts on the dog.

The case was filed with the Harris County District Court on April 2, 2024.