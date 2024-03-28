Joely and William Keen were arrested Wednesday on a slew of sex crime charges.

New video shows the moments law enforcement raided the Spring home and made the arrest.

"I guess that was the excitement for my day," said Anthony Williams, a neighbor.

He and several other neighbors said the Keen's seemed completely normal, and they never expected this to happen.

"Basically, it's just surprising to me, basically in a nutshell."

Montgomery County Precinct 3 says William was arrested on March 13, accused of following children in an HEB while touching himself.

They say after searching for his phone, they found child porn and a video of his wife, Joely, having sex with their great dane.

"This is a very odd situation. It concerns a lot of people, us and the general public," said Ken Washington with Precinct 3.

He says law enforcement also took two children from the home.

"From my understanding, the children removed were placed with family," he said.

Total Men's Primary Care says Joely is a registered nurse, who was employed as a nurse practitioner with them previously, but was laid off on Monday.

She is now charged with bestiality.

Zandra Anderson, Animal Attorney, says this has only been a crime in Texas since 2017. It's a charge that isn't prosecuted often, but is taken very seriously when it is.

"A state jail felony will get the person six months and two years in a state jail facility and a fine up to $10,000," she said.

Court records indicate the Keens have both posted bond.