Man charged for allegedly assaulting deputy constable

A man was arrested and charged with assault on a public servant for allegedly striking a deputy constable in the mouth.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office responded to a call about a man causing a disturbance. Authorities say the male suspect was hostile and verbally belligerent.

The constable’s office says deputies attempted to detain him as a safety precaution, but he resisted and hit a deputy in the mouth, causing injury.

According to authorities, the suspect, identified as Rodrick Dawkins, had an open warrant for his arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

"Rodrick Dawkins was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for the open felony warrant and charged with Assault on a Public Servant. His bond was set at $5,000.00 out of the 228th District Court,” Constable Mark Herman said.