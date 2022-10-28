Man behind viral Houston Astros rap debuts new song before World Series

The man who went viral with his music video about the Houston Astros during the American League Championship Series debuted a new song just in time for the World Series.

Mark Drew is a full-time artist and producer. The Houston native is also a huge Astros fan.

While at an American League Championship Series watch party, Drew’s girlfriend inspired him to record a quick song about the series. The impromptu video was posted to TikTok and gathered tens of thousands of views.

As a result, Drew went to work. The artist wrote a roughly one-minute rap song about Jose Altuve, Minute Maid Park’s roof, and the Astros sweeping the New York Yankees in the ALCS.

On Friday morning, hours before the Astros were set to face the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, Drew performed a new song on 100.3 The Bull.

"You can hate if you want to, but everybody nervous when them Astros come through," the rap begins. "Because Yordan will son you. And JV and Framber one hell of a one two – punch."

The song goes on to shout out Astros manager Dusty Baker, pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., and even Houston rapper Paul Wall.

The Morning Bullpen co-host Erik Scott Smith also joined in with some verses.