Man arrested for threatening to kill restaurant employee in Harris County

One man is facing charges after threatening to kill an employee at a Harris County restaurant.

According to a release from Harris County Constable Mark Herman’s Office, deputies were called out to the 9000 block of FM 2920 Road in reference to a disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they identified the suspect as 58-year-old Eduardo Bacelis.

Further investigation revealed Bacelis threatened to kill an employee of a local restaurant because he believed the employee was seeing his ex-wife.

Bacelis was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, and charged with terroristic threat.

Bond for Bacelis was set at $100.00.