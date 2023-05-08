Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested for threatening to kill restaurant employee in Harris County

Harris County
Eduardo Bacelis article

Eduardo Bacelis

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One man is facing charges after threatening to kill an employee at a Harris County restaurant. 

According to a release from Harris County Constable Mark Herman’s Office, deputies were called out to the 9000 block of FM 2920 Road in reference to a disturbance. 

When deputies arrived, they identified the suspect as 58-year-old Eduardo Bacelis. 

Further investigation revealed Bacelis threatened to kill an employee of a local restaurant because he believed the employee was seeing his ex-wife. 

Bacelis was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, and charged with terroristic threat. 

Bond for Bacelis was set at $100.00. 