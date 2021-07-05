Man accused of watching girl through window then trying to shoot her mom now charged

article

A man accused of touching himself outside of a 10-year-old Harris County girl’s window and then attempting to shoot the girl’s mother is facing multiple charges, according to court documents.

Records show Jorge Ramos, 44, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and indecency with a child by exposure.

Ramos remains hospitalized after he was shot by the girl’s father during the incident, authorities say.

The shooting occurred at a gas station in the 15400 block of W Little York Road in the early morning hours of June 28, but the incident began at a nearby home.

According to court documents, the girl’s parents reported that their daughter alerted them to a man tapping on her window and touching himself. The document states the girl confirmed with authorities that she heard the tapping, felt like someone was watching her, went to the window and saw the man looking at her.

The parents, armed with handguns, reportedly confronted the man outside and told him to wait for police, but he walked away and they followed, court documents state.

The sheriff’s office said the couple followed the man to a gas station. The wife reportedly held the man while the husband went to the window to ask the clerk to call 911.

At that time, the sheriff’s office says, the man took the handgun from the wife and pointed it at her.

According to court documents, the wife stated that Ramos tried twice to fire it at her, but the gun was on safety.

The sheriff’s office said the husband then shot the man. Ramos was reportedly shot three times and was taken to the hospital.

