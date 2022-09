article

One man is in custody accused of assaulting someone with a machete in Atascocita.

Details are limited, but Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said the incident occurred in the 6800 block of Atasca Creek Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the suspect assaulted a victim with a machete.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

The suspect is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.