article

A 20-year-old man with autism was reported missing from Houston.

Daniel Alcaria Jr. was reportedly last seen leaving the 11900 block of Wickchester Lane around 10 p.m. Monday.

He was wearing a blue jacket, plaid long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, colorful Crocs, and a brown book bag. He is 5’7" tall and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Alcaria is verbal and able to communicate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.