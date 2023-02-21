article

A second suspect has been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a man at a Houston convenience store in 2020.

Alexander Penado, 20, is charged with capital murder. Police say he is currently in prison for an unrelated crime.

Andy Lopez, 20, was also charged with capital murder in the case back in 2020.

2020 booking photo of Andy Lopez (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Police say Elwin Joseph Oubre, 57, also known as "Shorty", was shot and killed at the store in the 7200 block of Bissonnet Street on Jan. 12, 2020.

Around 4 a.m., a male suspect reportedly entered the convenience store while the store clerk was outside the secure booth.

MORE: Cellphone video shows dangerous illegal street takeover in heart of Texas

Police say the male suspect demanded that the clerk open the booth, and there was an altercation.

According to police, Oubre, who sometimes helped clean up the store, attempted to intervene and was shot. He died at the scene.

The suspect fled the scene.

MORE: 27-year-old suspect charged with trafficking of persons

About two weeks later, police announced the arrest of Lopez in the case and released photos of a second wanted suspect.

Police say additional investigation in partnership with the Harris County District Attorney's Office identified Penado as the second suspect, and he was charged in the incident last Thursday.