Houston police say a suspect was arrested and two people were recovered unharmed after someone reported that their friend was possibly being held against their will.

Authorities say Francisco Cisneros, 27, is charged with trafficking of persons.

The incident began around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. Police say a man told officers that his friend was possibly being held against his will in the 1800 block of El Paseo Street.

Police say the investigation indicated that this was a kidnapping that involved human smuggling.

According to HPD, the male victim was supposed to be released in exchange for payment at a gas station in the 8300 block of Knight Road.

Houston police officers and SWAT responded to the gas station. That’s where they took Cisneros into custody.

Police say two male victims were recovered and were not harmed.

The investigation into the case continues.