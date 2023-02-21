A 1-year-old girl who was found injured at a southeast Houston apartment complex may have been struck by a vehicle, police say.

The incident was reported around 10 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Arlington Square Drive.

Police say the girl had apparently gotten out of her apartment, and her father found her lying injured in the parking lot.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say it’s not clear at this time exactly how the child was injured, but she may have been struck by a vehicle. There is no description of a vehicle at this time.

Police say everyone at the scene is being treated as a witness. The investigation continues.