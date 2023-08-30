You've seen his makeup on some of the most famous faces in the world and now Makeup by Mario has something new for you!

Makeup by Mario's Founder and CEO, renowned Makeup Artist Mario Dedivanovic, showcased his unparalleled expertise on FOX 26 as he introduced his newly launched SurrealSkin Concealer.

Well-known as also being Kim Kardashian's makeup artist, Dedivanovic, shared his top makeup techniques and dreams with Lina de Florias.

Want to meet him face-to-face? Mario himself will be at Sephora at The Galleria on Thursday afternoon, August 31 from 2 to 4 p.m.

If you can't make it that time, don't worry! His glam team will be there from noon to 6 p.m. to color-match you.