Loss of Honey Bees could cost America billions

Honey bees are responsible for pollinating 80% of flowering plants in the U.S. including dozens of the fruits and vegetables we rely on, which add roughly $18 billion to the country's economy.

According to data collected from the non-profit group Bee Informed Partnership, between April of 2020 to April 2021, Beekeepers in the U.S. lost almost 50% of their colonies.

Those losses are attributed to everything from climate change and harmful farming techniques to the use of pesticides. The News Edge explores small things we can do to help with the population growth of these vital creatures.