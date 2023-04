Pro skateboarder Dan McFarland has been leading the way in the skating community in the Bayou City and now has his own shop at Post Houston in downtown, Houston Skateboards.

Dan grew up skating the streets of downtown and wanted to make a brand to represent the city. He was an intricate part of raising funds for the Lee and Joe Jamail Skate Park and has been teaching kids to ride for decades.

All his boards are H-Town inspired.