Local man sentenced to prison for sex trafficking 15-year-old girl

A 32-year-old man who resided in Houston has been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking a 15-year-old girl for commercial sex using force, fraud or coercion, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said.

Giovanny Xavier Limon, aka Ace or Ace on July 31 following a four-day trial.

SUGGESTED: Houston family demands answers after mother found dead on side of the road

Limon was ordered to serve 40 years in federal prison to be immediately followed by 10 years of supervised release.

At the hearing, the court heard from the victim who recounted her ordeal, noting how she was young and desperate, how she showed her weakness, and Limon took advantage of that and how she let him rob her of her happiness and a real smile.

"Boy I’ve been waiting for this day," she said. "To spit on you how you spit on me. My past does not and will not define me or my future, and after today I will not let you be in my shadow no longer. You took my life, but I'm still breathing to live another day."

Officials said Limon trafficked a 15-year-old minor female for commercial sex during May and June 2022. After meeting her, he soon realized how he could isolate her from her companions and exploit her. She had no phone, little access to the internet and, most importantly, no money to support herself.

SUGGESTED: Houston man charged in Chaston Drive shooting, laughed at victim's injuries, officials say

At trial, the jury heard evidence detailing how Limon forced the minor victim to engage in commercial sex with strangers on numerous occasions. Limon provided her with lingerie, photographed her and forced her to turn over all proceeds to him.

Officials stated Limon caused the images to be posted, displaying his moniker "Ace One," to commercial sex ads on the internet. The ads featured her posing in seductive lingerie on a bed. Limon and others created these ads portraying the minor as adult interested in engaging in commercial sex.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

He controlled the victim and had them staying in several questionable motels. At one of these locations, he tattooed her entire inner forearm with the name of one of her relatives who she lost during the pandemic. The tattoo was so poorly done that after the trial, and with parental permission, she had it revised to represent something other than a memory of the Limon caused her. Throughout the time she was with him, Limon provided her with illicit drugs, including meth, and fed her very little food. When he was not causing her to engage in commercial sex, Limon was having sex with her himself, knowing she was only 15 years of age, officials stated.

Limon has been and will remain in custody where he will remain pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.