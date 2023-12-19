The family of 42-year-old Jessica Stabler is seeking justice for the murder of their loved one. Authorities said Stabler's body was found off of Youpon Street in east Houston and determined homicide was the cause of her death.

"Life is hard, and she made it easier," said Cherish Hagans, one of Jessica Stabler's daughters.

On Dec. 7, Jessica Stabler’s body was found just off the roadway in a heavily wooded area. Her family found out two days later and now, they're pleading for answers and urging anyone with information to come forward.

"It was crazy to even get the news that she was gone. She had only been 42 for seven days. She had just had her birthday on Dec. 1," said Marjorie Huepers, Jessica Stabler's sister.

"Then to find out she died the way that she did," said Cherish Hagans, one of Stabler's daughters.

"You killed her and dumped her," said Huepers. "Somebody knows something."

Last week, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that they are still looking for information on the person who killed the mother of two.

"All they’ve told me so far is that they have no leads or no suspects," said Huepers.

Stabler's family is pleading for the killer to surrender.

"I hope your guilt eats you alive, you know what I mean. To where you at least turn yourself in. Give yourself some dignity. Turn yourself in. You know what you did," said Huepers.

"Think of her kids and her grandkids. She was only 42," said Hagans.

Stabler’s family said she was a radiant person who touched the lives of everyone around her, and she will be deeply missed.

"As a loving, caring person who would go out of her way, always with a smile on her face," said Huepers. "She was a caring person."

"She would give you the last shirt she had, the shirt off of her back," said Hagans.

"If you know anything that will help the cops get on the right path to her killer," said Huepers. "You don’t have to give a name. Just give us something. Anything will help."

Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case.