A woman who was found dead in a wooded area of east Harris County last week has now been identified, and authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate her death.

Jessica Stabler, 42, was found dead in a heavily wooded area in the 17600 block of Youpon Street around 5 p.m. last Thursday, the sheriff’s office says.

PREVIOUS: Harris County investigation: Woman found dead in wooded area on Youpon Street

Jessica Stabler (Photo: Harris County Sheriffs Office)

When she was found, authorities said she didn’t have any identification on her, and it wasn’t clear how she came to be in the area.

While the circumstances of her death are still under investigation, the Institute of Forensic Science has determined Stabler’s death was a homicide. Authorities say she had a gunshot wound.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to the sheriff’s office, Stabler lived in the Crosby/Sheldon area.

Anyone with information on her death is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (713)274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713)222-TIPS.