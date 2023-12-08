The sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a heavily wooded area in east Harris County.

The body of the unidentified woman was found around 5 p.m. Thursday in the 17600 block of Youpon Street.

The sheriff’s office says there was no identification on the woman, and it’s not clear how she came to be in the area.

She is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 25 to 35 years of age, of medium height and build, with multiple tattoos on her arms and bright red hair.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on her identity or the circumstances surrounding her death to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (713)274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713)222-TIPS.