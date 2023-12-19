A Houston man faces multiple charges after firing shots in northwest Houston, severely injuring one person and almost shooting a child, court documents state.

Mario Uriostegui, 26, is charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and deadly conduct in Harris County.

CRIME: Houston shooting: Woman shot in face in driveway of house on Thrush

According to court records, two people were driving away near the 13300 block of Chaston Drive when Uriostegui shot into the car six times.

One man was shot in the head and will have to have his right eye removed, officials report.

Mario Uriostegui

Three shots were fired into a home on Chaston Drive which nearly hit a young child inside the home.

Court documents state when Uriostegui was told about one of the man's injuries, he laughed and said he "got what he deserved."

Uriostegui's bond has been set to a total of $200,000.