A woman was shot in the driveway of a southeast Houston home after returning from a store, police say.

Officers and EMS responded to the shooting around 11:22 p.m. Monday in the 6300 block of Thrush.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Thrush.

Authorities arrived to find the woman, in her 20s, with a gunshot wound to the face. She was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police say the woman and another family member left a store and drove home. They didn’t see until they pulled into the driveway that a vehicle had started following them at some point, authorities say.

According to police, when they pulled up, one or two males got out of the other vehicle and fired one shot into the woman’s pickup truck.

Police say the suspect or suspects then got back into their dark-color car and drove off. Authorities say it doesn’t appear that the suspect or suspects tried to get into the woman’s pickup truck.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting and when the suspect started following them.