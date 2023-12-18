A convicted sex offender serving life with parole is back in custody after escaping from Clemens Unit in Brazoria County after leading officers on a manhunt.

Escaped TDCJ inmate captured: Robert Yancy Jr. from Clemens Unit in Brazoria found in Matagorda County

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office says it was his mother who helped him escape.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials say Robert Yancy Jr.'s mother, Leonor Priestle, gave her son a hoody and fake I.D. during a visit to the prison where he was serving his life sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to officials, Yancy flashed his I.D. to officers, walked out the door and got into the car with his mother.

Sunday night, police in Victoria made a traffic stop and arrested Priestle. Yancy was taken into custody Monday morning in Matagorda County.

Priestle's boyfriend, Russell Williams, was also arrested during the traffic stop.



