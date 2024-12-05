The Brief Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick supports a full ban on THC products, which could end the sale of items containing even trace amounts of THC. Local dispensary owners, including Jared Conway, warn that the ban could force them to shut down and harm medical users who rely on THC for relief. Senate Bill 3, set for a vote in the upcoming legislative session, has sparked concern among local businesses and advocates for cannabis use.



THC may soon be banned in Texas. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is pushing for a full ban on the psychoactive drugs found in cannabis and other products. Senate Bill 3 would eliminate the ability to purchase THC products regardless of their THC content.

Currently, Texans can purchase THC products that contain no more than 0.3% THC. Patrick said some products on the market exceed the legal THC limits.

"I’m totally against it. I’m pro cannabis," said Jared Conway, the owner of Tha Majic Flower, a dispensary and lounge in southwest Houston.

The ban could have a rippling effect on the hemp industry in the state.

"It will impact it to the point where we might have to close," said Conway.

Conway warns a THC ban would hurt those who rely on the products for medical reasons.

"That will stop people from having relief when it comes to anxiety, depression, frustration," said Conway.

Patrick said some of the unregulated products have dangerously high levels of THC and accused sellers of targeting children.

"For children, THC is already illegal, much like alcohol," said Bob Sanborn, the CEO of Children at Risk.

Stanborn said THC ban could lead to disciplinary action for young people still learning right from wrong.

"But I think we just have to be careful in terms of what are we doing to educate kids? What are we doing to educate parents? And what are the bad measures we are taking in case they are using them," said Sanborn.

Local dispensaries are hoping the bill doesn’t get passed during next year’s legislative session.

"I hope and pray they don’t ban it, because we might have to shut down due to those circumstances. But if we have it, we can continue to grow and prosper."

Senate Bill 3 will be voted on during the upcoming legislative session which begins January 14.