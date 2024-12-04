Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick launches legislative initiative to ban all THC from being sold in Texas

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has launched a legislative initiative to ban all THC from being sold in Texas.

Senate Bill 3 will be legislation banning all forms of consumable Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, from being sold in Texas.

"Everyone knows that agriculture is part of the fabric of Texas. In 2019, the Texas Legislature passed House Bill 1325, by Rep. Tracy King, R-Uvalde, to bolster agriculture in Texas. Part of that bill allowed for the commercialization of hemp which might include un-removable non-intoxicating trace amounts of Delta 9 THC," said Patrick in a news release.

"Dangerously, retailers exploited the agriculture law to sell life-threatening, unregulated forms of THC to the public and made them easily accessible. These stores not only sold to adults, but they targeted Texas children and exposed them to dangerous levels of THC. Since 2023, thousands of stores selling hazardous THC products have popped up in communities across the state, and many sell products, including beverages, that have three to four times the THC content which might be found in marijuana purchased from a drug dealer. Under Senate Bill 3, these products, and all forms of THC, will be banned in Texas."

"Senate Bill 3, which will be carried by Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, will ban all forms of THC and keep these unsafe products off our streets. We are not going to allow these retailers to circumvent the law and put Texans’ lives in danger. This bill will have broad bipartisan support in the Senate, and I trust the House will also see the danger of these products and pass this bill with overwhelming support so it can become law immediately," said Patrick.