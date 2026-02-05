DPS crew members killed in helicopter crash while responding to Flagstaff shooting

The Brief A DPS pilot and trooper/paramedic died in a helicopter crash on Feb. 4 in Flagstaff. The helicopter was responding to an active shooting incident involving police and a suspect when the crash happened west of the downtown area. The suspect in the shooting was shot before being taken into custody.



Two Arizona Department of Public Safety crew members were killed in a helicopter crash Wednesday night while responding to an active shooting incident in Flagstaff.

What we know:

The incident began when Flagstaff Police officers responded to a domestic-violence call at around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 west of the downtown area, just north of Route 66.

When officers got to the scene, they were met by a victim in the front yard of a home. Shortly after, a suspect armed with a semi-automatic long rifle came from the back of the home and began shooting at the officers.

Police say during the shootout, the suspect was continuously firing at the officers, hopping from rooftop to rooftop. The suspect was eventually shot and taken into custody. The suspect was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers and the victim weren't injured.

"These officers' valor and their heroic behavior resulted in us putting ourselves between that gunfire and this victim, and rescuing her to safety," Flagstaff Police Chief Sean Connolly said.

Helicopter crashes while assisting police

DPS says a Ranger 56 helicopter crashed while providing tactical support during the active shooting incident. Both the pilot and a trooper/paramedic on board died.

Dig deeper:

According to the Arizona Fraternal Order of Police, the pilot joined DPS in 2021 and previously served in the United States Marine Corps. The trooper/paramedic joined DPS in 2022 and was a sworn trooper and member of the Arizona Fraternal Order of Police.

"This is a devastating moment for the DPS family, the FOP, and our state’s law enforcement community," said Michael Hunt, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 32. 'Our fallen trooper served with honor and courage, answering the call to protect others. Both the paramedic, and the pilot, a military veteran, made the ultimate sacrifice while supporting the mission. Their loss is profound, and our hearts are with their families, friends, and colleagues."

What we don't know:

The names of the DPS crew members and suspect weren't released. The cause of the helicopter crash is also unknown.

Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett statement

What they're saying:

"I am so proud of the men and women of the Flagstaff Police Department for their heroic actions last night. Their work to protect our community and detain an active shooter saved many lives.



Tragically, the lives of two Arizona Department of Public Safety officers who were assisting Flagstaff Police ended when their helicopter crashed. I want to express my heartfelt sympathy to the families of these officers, DPS, and the entire law enforcement community for their loss. The City of Flagstaff stands ready to support you."

‘I’m praying for the families’

Kathleen has lived in the neighborhood for nearly 20 years.

"It's shocking when we lose community members who risk their lives to protect us," she said. "I’m just praying it’s not someone I knew. And I’m praying for the families. It’s just tragic."

Another neighbor, Thania, recalled the chaotic moments during the incident.

"They said get down, and then the guy said, 'My hands are up,'" she said. "And then when he said that, two seconds later, he rolls over ... and he runs away basically."

Department of Public Safety Director Col. Jeffrey Glover asked the community for support following the event.

"Please keep our personnel, their families, and all those that have been impacted in your thoughts and prayers," Glover said.

What's next:

DPS will lead the investigation into the shooting. They will also work with the FAA and NTSB to investigate the helicopter crash.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, as well as a 30-day wellness policy protocol.

