Little Joe of Little Joe y La Familia undergoes emergency heart procedure

Little Joe of Little Joe y La Familia is recovering after undergoing an emergency heart procedure.

According to a statement on social media, the procedure was conducted last week to have a stent implanted.

The statement said his surgery was successful and that he's now at home recovering.

The statement added his doctor requested that he rest for a two week period in order to assure that he will have a full recovery.

In the statement, they said, "Joe has asked us to share that while his recovery has been hard, he continues to feel better each day and will be back on stage as soon as possible."

Little Joe Y La Familia is scheduled to perform in Houston for the 45th Annual Festival Chicano taking place starting on October 3, 2024 at Miller Outdoor Theatre in Houston.