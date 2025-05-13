Potential Houston heat warning: How to keep pets safe and cool

The Brief The current heat wave in Houston can put pets at risk. Veterinarians urge pet owners to keep animals indoors and hydrated. FOX 26 spoke with a Houston expert on how to keep your pets safe.



How to protect pets during heat wave dangers

What you can do:

Houston is experiencing historic heat, and it’s important to keep our pets safe.

Diane Wilkie, a veterinarian with Richmond Avenue Animal Hospital in Houston, says the best way to protect your pets is by keeping them indoors with air conditioning.

If they have to go outside, keep walks short, make sure they have lots of water, and never leave them in a car, not even for a few minutes.

If your dog lives outdoors, they need food, water, and shade at all times.

What they're saying:

"If we can prevent a dog from having heatstroke this summer in Houston, that would be fantastic," said Wilkie.

"I think it surprises all of us, every veterinarian," said Wilkie. "Sometimes you have a dog that’s only been in a car for five minutes and things go very badly. The body just really cooks, and we can’t save those dogs sometimes."

Spotting and treating symptoms of heatstroke

What we know:

Watch out for signs your dog is overheating, like heavy panting, sticky gums, or if they suddenly lay down and don’t want to move.

If your pet is in distress, bring them inside right away. Give them a little water, pour cool water on their body, and place a fan nearby. Just don’t overdo it. Cooling them down too fast can actually make things worse.

It’s pretty rare for cats to experience heatstroke, but Wilkie says if they are lethargic, panting or stumbling around, get them care right away.