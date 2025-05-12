Wanted Harris County felon used his child as a human shield against taser, deputies say

article

A Harris County man who had felony warrants for continued family violence in Harris County was arrested Friday after he was accused of using his 13-year-old child as a shield when deputies deployed a taser.

Felon uses child as a human shield

The Latest:

According to the Harris County Constable Pct. 4 office, deputies were called to the 10900 block of Mist Lane for a disturbance.

When they arrived, deputies say 42-year-old Anthony Kelly tried to close the door on the deputies. Deputies learned Kelly had open felony warrants for continued violence against family.

The deputies were able to get into the home, but say Kelly refused to comply with verbal commands and resisted.

Deputies then deployed the department-issued taser to try to detain Kelly. That is when Kelly grabbed his child and pulled him in front of his body as he was being tased, deputies say.

Officials reported the child was not hurt and Kelly was arrested.

He was booked into the Harris County Jail and is facing a charge of child endangerment and an open felony warrant.

The bond set for the open felony warrant has been set at $12,000, but the bond for the endangerment charge has not been posted.

Child Protective Services was contacted.