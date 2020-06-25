LIST: Independence Day celebrations in the Houston area

Independence Day is right around the corner and we've got the latest list of celebrations happening in the Houston area.

Events still taking place:

Bunker Hill Village

July 4 Villages Independence Parade will be a simplified parade including bikes, their village Officials and Public Safety Department with lots of flag-waving. For more information click here.

Crosby

2020 Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Park. Free BBQ to All Veterans.

Deer Park

The City of Deer Park will proceed with the fireworks previously planned for Fourth Fest on July 4, 2020 at 9:15 p.m., but the concert portion of the event, as well as the sale of concessions and opening of the Jimmy Burke Activity Center (JBAC), are canceled. Parking will be allowed at the JBAC, Battleground Golf Driving Range, and Girls softball complex as "drive-in viewing only." JBAC parking is available fireworks viewing; however, it is strongly encouraged that citizens stay in their vehicles. A live stream of the fireworks display will be shared on the Parks and Recreation Department’s social media outlets including Facebook and Instagram for those citizens who want to watch the fireworks from the comfort of their homes. For more information click here.

Friendswood

Instead of a single parade down Friendswood Drive on the Fourth of July, there will be seven parades happening simultaneously throughout the city at 10 a.m. This year, the parade is going to the Friendswood neighborhoods and people can watch from their front yard while keeping a proper social distance. Maps of the seven neighborhood parade routes are available here. This year, there will be no Fourth of July daytime activities in Stevenson Park or evening program, concert or fireworks at Centennial Park. For more information about Fourth of July activities, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 281-996-3220 or rec@friendswood.com.

Hedwig Village

Village Independence Festival is canceled but the Village Independence Parade will be at 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 4

Houston

Shell Freedom Over Texas, Saturday, July 4 will be modified this year. It will be a three-hour event including, The Houston Symphony, and other live and virtual guests. For more information, click here.

4th of July at Lone Star Flight Museum, Saturday at 10 a.m. They will have a sidewalk chalk contest, battleship Texas trailer, flight to the finish exhibits, giveaways, prizes and more! For more information click here.

Katy

The firework show will still take place at Katy Mills Mall/Typhoon Texas on Saturday, July at 9 p.m. Dr. Jim Siebert will have his fireworks show on Friday, July 3 at 9 p.m. at the Green-Belt Park at 1603 Norwalk, Katy. He is following social distancing rules, as there is a huge field so people can really spread out.

Pasadena

The City of Pasadena has canceled its 2020 Pasadena 4th Fest Event. Instead, the Pasadena Strawberry Festival will be held July 3- July 5, 2020. An Independence Day fireworks display will still proceed as part of the Strawberry Festival’s Saturday night program. For more information click here.

Seabrook

City departments have come together to host a 4th of July Drive-Thru Kids Parade on Saturday, July 4th between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon. They invite you to decorate your vehicles with balloons and signs and drive through the Public Works / SVFD Training Grounds circle located at 1100 Red Bluff Road. For more information click here.

Stafford

Fourth of July Celebration will take place at Stafford Centre 10505 Cash Rd., 2:30 p.m. freedom rings concert, 4 p.m. festival and 9:15 p.m. fireworks show. For more information click here.

Sugar Land

Red, White and Boom is going virtual for 2020. Sugar Land’s virtual Fourth of July Celebration will be taking place on Saturday, July 4 at 8 p.m. For more information, click here.

Texas City

Independence Day Concert and Fireworks. The annual parade starts at 10 a.m. then there will be live musical entertainment at 7 p.m. at Bay Street Park with explosive fireworks to end the show.

The Woodlands

You can celebrate the Fourth of July in The Woodlands with an 18-minute drive-in fireworks display, presented by St. Luke’s Health, The Woodlands Hospital. It will be launched from the campus of Lone Star College – Montgomery at approximately 9:30 p.m. For more information click here.

Tomball

Tomball’s annual July 4 celebration will have an evening of aerial fireworks, special tributes to our nation’s veterans, active-duty military and first responders. The show starts at 9:30 p.m. For more information click here.

Events canceled:

Baytown

City of Baytown has canceled the annual 4th of July celebration. There will be no festivities held at Bicentennial Park this year on July 3rd or 4th, including fireworks. For more information click here.

Bellaire

City of Bellaire July 4th Parade is canceled. For more information click here.

Galveston

Galveston canceled its annual Fourth of July fireworks show. For more information Galveston.com

Kingwood

July 4th Concert and Valley Ranch 4th Fest on Saturday, July 4 2020 have been canceled. For more information click here.

League City

Based on the June 26 executive order issued by the governor which limits outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more, League City is canceling the July 3 Fireworks Extravaganza and the July 4 Citizen Appreciation Day Caravan. Stay tuned for more details about a rescheduled date for the fireworks. For more information click here.

Missouri City

Missouri City 4th of July Celebration canceled. For more information, click here.

Nassau Bay

All Fourth of July events have been canceled. For more information click here.

Santa Fe

The city's July 4 celebration has been canceled. For more information click here.

The Woodlands

Fourth of July Parade and Star-Spangled Salute are canceled.

Webster

Due to coronavirus/COVID-19, all Fourth of July festivities, including fireworks, have been canceled.