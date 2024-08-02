Linda Vista fire: 1 dead in mobile home fire in northeast Houston

One person is dead after a home caught fire in northeast Houston on Friday morning.

Houston Fire Department reports units were called to the 9200 block of Linda Vista Road for a mobile home fire near Strathmore Drive.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but one person was confirmed dead on scene.

According to HFD, no firefighters were reported injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown and HFD is investigating.