Two prominent Harris County leaders who got into a small confrontation during Commissioners Court have responded to the altercation.

A commissioner's court meeting on Tuesday lasted nearly 12 hours, with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia appearing to clash towards the very end.

Video from the meeting shows the exchange while the court was discussing an item involving the flood control tax rate.

The altercation began after a motion to vote and Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey asked if his vote could be registered.

Hidalgo responded by saying 'Yes', but when she asked to clarify, Commissioner Garcia glared at her.

When asked if they could return to the people's work, by Commissioner Lesly Briones, Hidalgo responded, "How about you instead help -- your colleague, when somebody else is attacking her personally."

Hidalgo went on to say, "I just don’t like this kind of rude behavior from males, I’m sorry, but I don’t. I’m not gonna put up with it. With the glaring, with not saying hello, he doesn't even look at me. Look at that. I say hello, he doesn't look at me."

"I will look at you to call the next item. Please do so," Commissioner Garcia responded.

"Thank you for being respectful for once. It's 9:27 p.m., we're taking a break, and I am done taking your disrespect. Someone says hello, you say hello back."

On Friday, both Hidalgo and Garcia posted a statement on X in regards to the incident.

Lina Hidalgo:

In regards to my confronting Commissioner Garcia on his months of disrespect: My only regret is not having called attention sooner to his well-known history of blatant disrespect toward me and other colleagues, community leaders, and county employees who dare to disagree with him. He is known to permanently stop greeting, responding to, acknowledging, and even looking at those who cross him. No matter which side of the aisle it comes from, I will not tolerate a pattern of disrespect.

Commissioner Adrian Garcia:

I have nothing to say about the repeated outbursts at Commissioners Court or on social media. My years of experience in public service have taught me the political arena requires the ability to not take things personally.