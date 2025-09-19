League City police arrest man in fatal hit-and-run that killed autistic teen

The Brief League City police arrested 62-year-old James Collins Jr. in the fatal hit-and-run that killed 19-year-old Landon Graham, a nonverbal autistic child. Graham left his home on Sept. 16 and was struck by two vehicles; the second driver stayed, but police say Collins fled the scene in a gray Toyota Tundra. Collins, who has prior arrests for drug possession and driving with a suspended license, is charged with collision involving death and held on a $250,000 bond.



Police have arrested a 62-year-old man in connection with the hit-and-run death of a 19-year-old non-verbal teen with autism, who was struck and killed after leaving his home earlier this week.

The backstory:

Investigators said Landon Graham, described by family as full of joy, left his house unnoticed on the night of Sept. 16. His family says leaving the home on his own is not something that he would regularly do. He was walking in the 3300 block of West Main Street when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. A second driver hit Graham moments later but stayed and called 911, according to League City police.

Graham was taken to a local hospital, where he died the following day.

Detectives later identified the first vehicle as a late-model gray Toyota Tundra and arrested James Collins Jr., of League City. Collins was charged with collision involving death and is being held on a $250,000 bond. Court records confirm Collins has an extensive criminal history in Harris and Galveston Counties, including previous arrests for drug possession and driving with a suspended license. The family is hoping for a higher bond or his bond to be revoked.

The boy’s mother, Lesley, a single parent and his full-time caregiver, is now planning his funeral. A GoFundMe campaign was launched this week to help cover expenses, with family members describing Graham as "the kindest, most loving soul" who was "truly one of a kind."

League City police are continuing to investigate the crash. Detectives are asking anyone with video of the collision, or of Graham walking in the area prior to the crash, to contact Detective Thomas at 281-554-1884.