Fatal League City hit-and-run: Victim struck by two vehicles; one driver arrested for not helping, police say

The Brief The incident was reported on West Main Street on Tuesday night. The victim was reportedly hit by two vehicles. One of the drivers stayed at the scene. The other driver was later identified and arrested on a quarter-million-dollar bond, police say



A man has been arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of a deadly League City hit-and-run.

League City: Hit-and-run suspect arrested

What we know:

According to police, the hit-and-run at about 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3300 block of West Main Street.

Paramedics tried to save the victim at the scene. He was taken to a hospital, but police say he was pronounced deceased on Wednesday.

Allegedly, the victim was struck by two vehicles.

The driver of the second vehicle reportedly stayed at the scene and worked with investigators. The first vehicle reportedly left the scene without stopping to help.

Police say 62-year-old James Collins Jr. was identified as the driver who left the scene. He was reportedly arrested on Wednesday.

Collins has reportedly been charged with Collision Involving Death with a bond of $250,000.

What we don't know:

Police have not named anyone else involved in this incident.

It's not clear if the other driver will face charges.

What you can do:

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with more information can call Detective Thomas at 281-554-1884.