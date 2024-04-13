League City crash: 16-year-old charged after leaving scene, police say

A 16-year-old was arrested for his involvement in a car accident which put a man in the hospital in League City.

The League City Police Department arrived in the intersection of W Main Street and Bay Area Boulevard around 4:05 a.m., after a crash between a Toyota sedan and Ford pickup truck.

According to witnesses, the cars were in a ditch in the southeast area of the intersection with the Ford upside down.

There was a 20-year-old unconscious in the backseat of the Toyota who was taken to the hospital by League City Fire Department EMS, where he remains in serious condition. The driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries and received medical attention at the scene.

Investigators learned the actual driver of the Toyota was a 16-year-old ran from the scene immediately after the crash. Authorities contacted the juvenile's parents and taken into custody at 1:14 p.m. at the League City Police Department after being treated for minor injuries as a hospital.

He was charged with Accident Involving Injury as a result of him failing to render aid and fleeing the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing, as officers continue to attempt to identify a third male who was in the Toyota at the time of the accident.