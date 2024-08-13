Authorities are on the scene following a police chase that ended in the last half hour.

Details are very limited, but officials said the chase started somewhere between Webster and League City.

We're told the police has ended in southeast Houston in the 4300 block of Alconbury, and the suspect is dead.

Authorities stated the suspect may have been involved in a robbery in Dickinson.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.