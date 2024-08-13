A major crash on the main lanes of I-10 East Freeway in Harris County left two toddlers in the middle of the highway.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene of a two-car collision which caused a Jeep to flip over multiple times, causing the ejection of the occupants. The overturned car was carrying one adult and two children, all of whom were taken to a local hospital.

Video shared with FOX 26 shows two toddlers standing in the freeway after the crash and adults running to pick them up.

The two children were last reported to be in stable condition as of Monday night. HCSO reports those in the second vehicle did not report any injuries.