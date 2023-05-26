League City man found guilty 40 years after triple homicide

It took years to happen, but decades after a horrific triple homicide in 1983, a man has been found guilty on all the charges.

Jesse Dean Kersh of League City was found guilty Friday by a Galveston County judge for the triple murder of Thomas Earl McGraw, Beth Yvette Wilburn, and James Oatis in November 1983.

The verdict comes after nearly four days of deliberations. Kersh was taken into handcuffs and will now remain in Galveston Co. Jail, where he awaits sentencing.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.