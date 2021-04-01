Lawsuit filed against Katy ISD regarding mask policy

article

The Katy Independent School District is facing a lawsuit as the district continues to require students and staff to wear masks.

Attorney Jared Woodfill has filed the lawsuit against the district and superintendent on behalf of a group of parents.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

They say the district's policy is unfair because students who don't wear masks are required to move to virtual learning, and are not allowed to participate in extra-curricular activities.

Katy I.S.D. gave us a statement saying, "Katy ISD continues to follow the Governor’s Executive Order GA-34 and comply with the Texas Education Agency’s Public Health Planning Guidance that states "every student, teacher or staff member shall wear a mask over the nose and mouth when inside a school building, school facility…or when in an outdoor space on school property used for school activities, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household..."

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



You can read the whole lawsuit below or by clicking here.