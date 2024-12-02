Law enforcement, BBB warn Cyber Monday shoppers to watch out for scams

Seventy-two million people are expected to shop online this Cyber Monday, taking advantage of big sales.

But while you may be looking for holiday gifts, the Better Business Bureau warns that scammers are looking for you.

The Federal Trade Commission reports Americans lost $10 billion to fraud and scams in 2023.

You need to watch out for unscrupulous sellers, misleading ads, and look-a-like websites.

One of the best ways to make sure you go directly to the store website where you want to shop, is to go through the website for a shopping browser extension, such as Rakuten, RetailMeNot, Capital One Shopping, and Honey.

You can download a shopping browser extension for free. It can help you find the lowest prices on what you're shopping for, as well as coupon codes and deals.

The websites for these browser extensions also have direct links to real store websites. By clicking on their links, you can avoid landing on fake websites.

The other big warning comes with clicking on ads that pop up on social media. Scammers may provide a link to leads to a fake store website that could ask for your credit card and personal information, or download malware onto your phone or laptop.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's office is issuing a warning about cyber thieves, pointing out they're just as happy to steal information about you as they are your bank and credit card account numbers.

Other types of data that thieves like include names and addresses, ID numbers, dates of birth, financial information, and credit card numbers. And you may not know it when you've been scammed or hacked.

The Constable's office offers these safety tips:

Shop using a trusted device

Use secure websites

Shop with companies you know

Don't fall for deals that are too good to be true

The Better Business Bureau also warns you to watch out for scam text messages and phishing emails from people impersonating delivery services, such as UPS or FedEx. Don't click on links in these messages, as you may be directed to a fake website that could steal your information or put malware on your device.

